Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in pole position to sign Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence, claims GOAL.

A recent report from GOAL has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur are the favourites to sign Spence, 21, from Middlesbrough at the end of this season.

Spurs have been linked with the right-back, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, for the past several weeks now.

Spurs director of football Fabio Paratici was previously reported to have watched over Spence in action for Nottingham Forest, with Brennan Johnson said to have been on his watch-list too.

And now it seems like Spurs may be closing in on at least one of those, with the London club said to be favourites to land Spence this summer.

Spurs on the lookout…

Spurs seem to be eyeing up some of the Championship’s younger talents ahead of next summer. Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter has been mentioned alongside Antonio Conte’s side, and more recently Middlesbrough’s Isaiah Jones has been mentioned too.

Spence though seems to be a target of many Premier League clubs going into the summer transfer window and it’s easy to see why – his performances on loan at Nottingham Forest this season have been sublime, having featured 26 times in the Championship and prevailing under current manager Steve Cooper.

With so many teams looking at the wing-back though, Middlesbrough might well be expecting a bidding war in the summer and it could mean Spurs have to pay out a bit more than what may be expected.

Up next for Middlesbrough meanwhile is a home game v top-six rivals Luton Town this weekend.