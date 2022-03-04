Preston North End host promotion challengers Bournemouth in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Preston currently sit in 12th place of the Championship table and look rather settled, although a mixed run of form makes a play-off push look out the window, they certainly look clear of any relegation threats.

As for Bournemouth, they have it all to play for at the top end of the Championship. The Cherries sit in 2nd place and have regained form in their bid for promotion. Scott Parker’s side sit nine points off league leaders Fulham with two games in hand.

Despite the two side’s difference in league status, Preston managed a 2-1 win at The Vitality Stadium in the reverse fixture. Proving that anything can happen in this league. They’ll certainly go into Saturday’s game with the same desire they had going into the reverse fixture.

As we look ahead to tomorrow’s game, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton offered this prediction of how the game will pan out:

“Three without a win for Preston now may have put a pin in any hopes of them making a late dash for the play-offs. But I know Ryan Lowe and he won’t be giving in until it’s mathematically impossible for them to get there.

“Bournemouth have so many games in hand on the sides chasing them that it’s hard to really gauge how good their position is. You would prefer points on the board, so a win at Deepdale is essential. It will be close, but I reckon they’ll edge it.”

Prutton predicts a 2-1 win for Bournemouth.

How does this effect either side?

A win for Parker’s side would really boost their chances of promotion to the Premier League. The Cherries could end up five points clear of 3rd with four games in hand if results elsewhere go their way.

As for Preston, with many side’s around them having games in hand, three points is a must if they want any success come the end of the season.

Beating a side like Bournemouth would be a real statement win and could make Championship fans see them as a play-off contender.

However with Ryan Lowe’s side’s current form, a 2-1 away win seems likely for Bournemouth and this would see North End’s top-six hopes quickly fade away.