Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer says that ‘big decisions’ and injuries have cost his side throughout this season.

Birmingham City currently sit in 20th place of the Championship table. After steering the club to safety in the second half of last season, Bowyer now finds his side sitting just above the Championship drop zone.

Relegation seems far-fetched with Blues having a 14-point gap to Barnsley in 22nd, though fans will be frustrated at yet another season of bottom-half obscurity in the Championship.

Speaking to bcfc.com ahead of this weekend’s game v Bristol City, Bowyer urged his players to try and finish this campaign in a strong manner, saying:

“I push myself and I challenge myself constantly and I will take the brunt of results. But I do believe had we had a little bit more luck this season, we could be in better health.

“We have to try and finish as strongly as we can this season. Then the focus is on the summer and recruitment. If you look at the loan players that we have brought in this year, they have been very good.”

Blues now have just one win from their last eight Championship fixtures. Despite that, the club has certainly looked a more potent outfit since the closure of the January transfer window with the likes of Lyle Taylor and Onel Hernandez proving shrewd additions.

Injuries though have started to creep in. Taylor faces a spell on the sidelines alongside top scorer Scott Hogan, and Maxime Colin and Marc Roberts in defence.

“There is not really much we are doing wrong,” Bowyer continued.

“A big decision here and there and the injuries. I honestly believe we have a good squad. When we have had people fit, we are a good side and we have pushed teams and picked up points.

“[After Huddersfield] I praised the players, the whole back four was playing out of position. We created them problems, caused their goalkeeper problems and hit the woodwork twice.”

Depth is key…

Birmingham City have no more injuries than any other side in the Championship. But Bowyer is feeling the effects of those injuries because his squad is lacking in depth.

Whilst injuries to the likes of Hogan, Taylor, Roberts, Colin and Tahith Chong earlier in the campaign are key injuries, it highlights a distinct lack of first-team quality in the side, but Bowyer has had very little resources to work with since arriving at the club.

Birmingham City are definitely in a state of limbo right now, with fans desperate for a change in the hierarchy.

Up next for their side is a trip to Bristol City tomorrow.