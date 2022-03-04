Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry has been a shining light for the Teessiders so far this season, living up to his nickname of ‘the lighthouse’.

Middlesbrough are pushing for promotion under the guidance of Chris Wilder, and Fry has been an integral part of their success under the 54-year-old.

He has shown his worth in the league but also in the two Premier League scalps they have taken in their FA Cup run. Fry was a standout performer in the away victory over Manchester United on penalties and the home win over Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

A home tie against Chelsea awaits in the quarter final and the central-defender will be one to watch when they take on the Blues.

He is unsurprisingly on the radar of several top flight clubs, with previous links to the likes of Burnley, Leeds United, Brentford and Wolves.

But there is a new club looking at the 24-year-old, with Newcastle eyeing a move according to Planet Sport.

Currently the Magpies have Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Jamaal Lascelles, and Federico Fernández at their disposal. But are looking to bolster their options in the summer window.

However, the report states that there is only one condition to a move away from the Riverside for Fry.

He would have a pick of a few Premier League clubs given he is so in-demand, yet this would only be if Boro fail to get promoted.

If Middlesbrough achieve promotion either automatically or through the play-offs, then Fry would likely remain at his hometown club. But if they remain in the second tier, he would have a tough decision to make.