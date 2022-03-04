Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne has delivered an assessment on former teammate Ben Pearson’s recent absence from the Bournemouth starting XI.

In the opening stages of the season, Pearson was a regular in Bournemouth’s starting XI.

The midfielder, who made the move to Dean Court from Preston North End in January 2021, played a part in nine of the Cherries’ first 11 Championship games, but he has only made another eight appearances in the division, dropping to the bench for the majority of games.

Now, as Pearson prepares to face former side Preston North End, ex-teammate Alan Browne has delivered his verdict on his limited game time.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Browne said that the former Manchester United youngster may not feel the need to be the industrious, combative midfielder he was while he was at Preston North End now that he has higher quality players around him on the pitch. He said:

“I don’t think he has played a lot recently.

“After he went off injured against us he struggled to get back in, but I like playing against Ben, to be honest – he was obviously fantastic here and a top player.

“Maybe yeah!”, Brown joked when asked if the midfielder had become softer after moving away from the North.

“I don’t know what it is, if he is afraid to show his true colours there or what. Maybe he thinks he doesn’t have to be that horrible guy anymore, and he can just get on with his game because he has obviously got a lot of quality around him.

“He seems to have changed a bit. Maybe he is not appreciated enough in that team because they perhaps don’t have to defend as much as we might’ve done, and he doesn’t get to do what he likes to do – breaking play up, getting into players and just being that scruffy, horrible guy.”

The upcoming clash…

Bournemouth will be the favourites to take all three points from this weekend’s clash as they look to strengthen their grip on an automatic promotion spot with in-form Huddersfield Town closing in.

The Cherries are in strong form as well though, picking up four consecutive league wins to stand them in good stead. Scott Parker’s side have four games in hand on 3rd placed Huddersfield Town.

As for Preston North End, they have become really tough to beat under Ryan Lowe but are winless in three, so a win against Bournemouth would be a great result for the Lilywhites.