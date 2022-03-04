Birmingham City travel to Bristol City in the Championship this weekend.

Lee Bowyer takes his Birmingham City side to Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon for another crunch match in the bottom half of the Championship table.

Blues currently sit in 20th and the Robins in 17th, with a win able to see Birmingham City leapfrog Bristol City.

But Bowyer has a few injury concerns going into tomorrow’s game. Speaking to bcfc.com, he gave this update:

“Lyle [Taylor] had a fitness test outside today. He has a strange injury, and our doctor says this is the second time he has seen this in 20 years. Hopefully, he comes through that okay and we will see how he is in the morning.

“Max has got a thigh strain and he will be out for the weekend. Robbo [Marc Roberts] has trained this week and Scott [Hogan] trained today. I would like to think that Robbo will be in contention to play.

“[Tahith] Chong and Taylor [Richards] are another week down the line, and both had 45 minutes for the Under-23s on Sunday.”

The absences of Scott Hogan and Lyle Taylor will greatly hinder Blues’ attacking options going into tomorrow’s game. Hogan is the club’s top scorer with 10 in the Championship this season whilst Taylor has netted three in six since joining on loan from Nottingham Forest last month.

Elsewhere, Bowyer faces yet more injury concern in defence with both Maxime Colin, Taylor Richards and Marc Roberts sidelined.

A strong finish…

But with Tahith Chong soon to return, and Hogan and Taylor too, Bowyer will have a new-found attacking threat in his side a strong finish to the season is very possible. It would put them in good stead to start the next campaign strongly and hopefully enjoy a season further up in the Championship table.