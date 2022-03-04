Swansea City boss Russell Martin has admitted that he would “love” to sign Cyrus Christie on a permanent deal amid his strong start to life in South Wales.

After falling down the pecking order with parent club Fulham, Christie made a temporary move to Swansea City in January.

Since then, the former Derby County and Coventry City defender has become a big hit in South Wales. Christie has been a standout performer on the right-hand side for Martin’s side, chipping in with two goals and one assist in 10 games for the club, also helping keep four clean sheets.

The right-sided defender’s deal with Fulham runs out at the end of the season and amid his strong form for Swansea City, there have already been calls for the Welsh outfit to make the move permanent.

Now, Swansea City Head Coach Martin has made his stance on a longer-term agreement clear.

As quoted by BBC Sport, Martin has said he would “love” to sign Christie permanently if he can maintain his performance levels. When asked about a potential full-time deal, he said:

“Hope is a dangerous thing sometimes but I’d love to [sign him permanently] if he continues doing what he’s been doing.

“The supporters have taken to him, which I think is important for any player because we’re out on a limb geographically.

“Everyone cares so much about the club in Swansea, it’s such an important part of the community, it has a different feel compared to a lot of other clubs, so we have to use that to our advantage and hopefully with Cyrus it’ll play into our hands.

“But we’ll see. He has to maintain what he’s doing. He shows young players how to behave, how to be professional during a tough time for him recently.

“He lost his Nan who he was close to and for him to do what he’s been doing is incredible.”

Bidding to maintain his form

If Christie can keep up the form shown in the early stages of his time with Swansea City, he will have no problem keeping his place in the starting XI under Martin’s management.

It is clear to see that the Swansea City boss is a big admirer of the Fulham loanee, as are supporters, and with his contract situation up in the air at Craven Cottage, the door could be open to a permanent move.

However, as Martin said, he will have to maintain his current performances. His bid to do so continues this weekend when Swansea City face 10th place Coventry City.