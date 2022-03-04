Derby County host fellow strugglers Barnsley in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Derby County v Barnsley has become a huge game at the bottom of the Championship table. The Rams avoided relegation on the final day of last season whilst the Tykes claimed a top-six finish, though both have struggled this season, but for different reasons.

Wayne Rooney’s side remain in financial limbo. Their future seems to be hanging on a daily thread whilst Barnsley look somewhat lost since the departure of Valerien Ismael, though their recent upturn in form suggests a great escape is on the cards.

And looking ahead to tomorrow’s game, Sky Sport pundit David Prutton offered this prediction of how the game will pan out:

“It is all starting to unravel again for Derby on the pitch. Three straight defeats has left them back in the mire and staring relegation in the face again. Wayne Rooney cut an extremely frustrated figure as they were beaten by Cardiff in midweek as it looks to all be catching up with him.

“Barnsley have turned their season on its head with three wins from four. Whether it is too little, too late remains to be seen. A win here would give them real belief, but I think this will be a draw.”

Prutton then predicts a 1-1 scoreline which seems about right. Given both sides’ predicament at the bottom of the table, expect a cagey affair at Pride Park, with Derby proving formidable in front of sell-out crowds throughout this desperate season for them.

The Rams sit a place behind Barnsley in the table, who sit in 22nd but with a two point lead over Derby. A win for either side tomorrow could bring them closer to Reading in 21st, who currently sit six points ahead of Barnsley and eight ahead of Derby, with the Royals going up against Millwall tomorrow.