Huddersfield Town host Peterborough United on Friday night as they bid to maintain their push for promotion back to the Premier League.

The clash sees Grant McCann’s Peterborough United side return to league action after their FA Cup defeat to Premier League giants Manchester City. Posh head to the John Smith’s Stadium in desperate need of a win too, with the club sat at the bottom of the table and eight points away from safety.

They face a stern test on Friday night though, with Huddersfield Town in flying form. Carlos Corberan’s men haven’t lost a league game in 2022 yet and they are now on a run of three consecutive Championship wins, so the wind is in their sails heading into tonight’s game.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s staff have issued their predictions for the game…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Grant McCann will be hoping his Peterborough United side can show the resilience that was on display for much of their FA Cup clash with Guardiola’s Manchester City earlier this week, but Huddersfield Town just have too much momentum behind them.

“There’s a buzzing atmosphere among the Terriers’ squad and supporters as it stands as Carlos Corberan looks to pull off a shock return to the Premier League, and they should pick up another important three points here, though it could prove to be a tight one.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Peterborough United

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“I expected Huddersfield Town to drop out of the top-six long ago. But to their credit, they’ve kept their head above water and managed to hold on to a play-off spot whilst looking like genuine promotion contenders in the process.

“Peterborough United meanwhile are shocking. They’ve offered absolutely nothing in the Championship this season and look destined to drop back to League One before the season is concluded.

“Tonight then, I expect a routine home win for the Terriers.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-0 Peterborough United

“Two sides in vastly different form despite Peterborough’s promising mid-week performance against Manchester City, it seems that the outcome is a forgone conclusion. Huddersfield are in the midst of an unbeaten run dating back to late November, whereas Peterborough haven’t won away from home since October.

“I’d fancy the Terriers to coast through the game, keeping a clean sheet and temporarily moving into the automatic promotion places – whilst Peterborough slip further down away from survival.”

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-0 Peterborough