Sheffield United host Nottingham Forest tonight to kick off this weekend’s Championship action.

The clash will see two promotion hopefuls clash at Bramall Lane in what will hopefully be an exciting tie at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United come into the game with the hope of breaking back into the play-off spots after their formidable run of form was ended by Millwall last weekend. The Blades currently sit in 7th place, but a win could see them rise as high as 5th.

As for Nottingham Forest, they are on a run of four Championship games without defeat. Their revival under Steve Cooper’s management leaves them in 9th place as it stands.

The last time the two sides met, nothing could split the two sides.

Morgan Gibbs-White put Sheffield United ahead at the City Ground with only 12 minutes remaining, only for Lewis Grabban to equalise five minutes later, ensuring both teams got a share of the points.

How much do you think you can remember about the previous meetings between the two sides?

Test your knowledge in the quiz below…