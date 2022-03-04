Doncaster Rovers boss asked by ‘every manager’ about defensive star Joseph Olowu
Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has revealed “every manager” asks him about defender Joseph Olowu.
Since joining on a free transfer in September 2021, Olowu has become a key player for Doncaster Rovers.
The central defender made the move to the Keepmoat Stadium after being let go by Arsenal at the end of last season and following his move, he has cemented himself in the starting XI. Across all competitions, the 22-year-old has played 28 times, chipping in with four goals and one assist from defence.
Now, McSheffrey has moved to heap praise on Olowu, revealing he has also caught the eyes of rival managers.
As quoted by the Doncaster Free Press, the Doncaster Rovers boss labelled the defender’s first campaign of senior football as “terrific”, stating that while his concentration levels could do with improving, Olowu could go on to enjoy a very successful career.
When discussing some recent struggles at the back, McSheffrey said:
“It’s all about consistency and concentration levels.
“I had a good chat with a couple of the lads about it.
“Joseph Olowu is a prime example. Every manager asks me about Joseph Olowu. He’s having a terrific first season at first-team level. But if his concentration levels could be there for 90 minutes, he’s got the chance to be a top centre back and have a top career.
“When he does switch off – and he won’t be bothered about me saying this because he knows it’s an area he needs to improve – it very often ends up in a goal or a sitter of a chance.”
Looking ahead…
With McSheffrey looking to guide Doncaster Rovers to an unlikely survival, he will be hoping to have Olowu at his best for the final 10 fixtures of their season.
As it stands, the club sit in 23rd place and they face an uphill battle to stay in the league. The club are four points away from safety and all of their relegation rivals have games in hand, but their recent improvement in results is a reason to be encouraged.
Up next for Doncaster Rovers is a clash with 15th placed Cheltenham Town, who have proven to be tricky customers this season. Michael Duff has made his side difficult to beat, picking up 14 draws this season – a total only bettered by AFC Wimbledon (15).