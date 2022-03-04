Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has revealed “every manager” asks him about defender Joseph Olowu.

Since joining on a free transfer in September 2021, Olowu has become a key player for Doncaster Rovers.

The central defender made the move to the Keepmoat Stadium after being let go by Arsenal at the end of last season and following his move, he has cemented himself in the starting XI. Across all competitions, the 22-year-old has played 28 times, chipping in with four goals and one assist from defence.

Now, McSheffrey has moved to heap praise on Olowu, revealing he has also caught the eyes of rival managers.

As quoted by the Doncaster Free Press, the Doncaster Rovers boss labelled the defender’s first campaign of senior football as “terrific”, stating that while his concentration levels could do with improving, Olowu could go on to enjoy a very successful career.

When discussing some recent struggles at the back, McSheffrey said:

“It’s all about consistency and concentration levels.

“I had a good chat with a couple of the lads about it.