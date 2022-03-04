Bradford City duo Jamie Walker and Dion Pereira are both back in training ahead of this weekend’s clash with Swindon Town.

The Bantams have been without both Walker and Pereira in recent weeks.

Hearts loanee Walker was last seen in Bradford City’s 1-0 loss to Exeter City on February 12th, while Luton Town loan man Pereira is yet to make his bow for the club since arriving on loan in the January transfer window.

But now, a positive update has emerged on the pair.

As reported by the Yorkshire Post, Walker and Pereira are back in training ahead of this weekend’s clash with Swindon Town. Hughes insisted that the Bantams will be careful with Walker’s recovery though, stating that while he has progressed well with his recovery, this weekend’s visit of Swindon Town may come too soon.

“Jamie’s progressing very well,” Hughes said.

“He’s had a couple of sessions. We’ll obviously make a decision but it might be a little bit too soon this weekend. We’ll see how he is. We’ve introduced him slowly this week and thankfully he hasn’t had a reaction as yet.”

The search for a first win

Hughes’ first game in charge of Bradford City ended in defeat to Nigel Clough’s in-form Mansfield Town, but it will be hoped that he can pick up his first victory against Ben Garner’s Swindon Town this weekend.

The Robins had won three League Two games in a row before falling to defeat against Salford City last time out, so they too will be keen to return to winning ways. Garner’s men currently sit in 8th place, one spot and one point away from the play-off spots.

As for the Bantams, their run of four consecutive league defeats leaves them down in 15th, nine points clear of the relegation zone and 13 away from the top-seven.