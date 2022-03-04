Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts Fulham to defeat Blackburn Rovers when the two sides meet on Saturday.

Fulham host Blackburn Rovers on Saturday as they bid to maintain their march towards the Championship title with another win.

Last time the two sides met, the Cottagers picked up one of their more emphatic wins of the season, defeating Tony Mowbray’s side 7-0 at Ewood Park. Since then, Marco Silva’s men have continued their march for the title, with the club currently sitting nine points clear at the top of the Championship table.

As for Blackburn Rovers, they went on an impressive run after the defeat before hitting a sticky patch in February. However, they picked up a big win against QPR last time out and will be hoping to maintain their play-off hopes with a strong performance on Saturday. The club occupy 4th place as it stands.

However, Sky Sports pundit Prutton anticipates the hosts will emerge victorious from the clash. In his column, the former Leeds United and Swindon Town man backed Fulham to secure a 2-1 win, saying:

“When these two sides met in the reverse fixture it ended in a 7-0 victory for Fulham, and they have largely gone from strength to strength since. It is surely only a matter of time before they seal promotion back to the Premier League.

“Blackburn went on a brilliant run after that defeat, but more importantly they got back to winning ways and scored a goal against QPR last Saturday. They will be feeling a lot better, but it won’t be enough for them at Craven Cottage. Although for their sake it will hopefully be a tighter game.”

The implications

If results elsewhere go their way, Fulham could extend their gap at the top to 12 points with a win on Saturday.

As for Blackburn Rovers, three points would be huge. It would be a statement to their fellow promotion contenders, also potentially extending a seven-point gap to 7th place heading into the final 11 games of the season.

The clash kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday and will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.