Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest to play out a 2-2 draw when the two sides meet on Friday night.

Sheffield United host Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane tonight in a big meeting in the Championship’s play-off picture.

The two sides both started the season poorly and, since parting ways with their managers, have surged up the table. Paul Heckingbottom has led the Blades to 7th place as it stands, putting them one point away from the top-six. Sheffield United’s strong form was halted by Millwall last weekend, but they will be determined to put it right tonight.

As for Nottingham Forest, their turnaround under Steve Cooper has been another of the Championship’s biggest success stories. They sit three points away from the play-offs in 9th and are undefeated in four.

Ahead of the game Sky Sports pundit Prutton has issued his prediction for the tie, anticipating that there will be nothing to split the two.

“Sheffield United hit a bit of a bump at Millwall last week as they ran into a side in good form and fell to defeat. They will want to get back on the horse quickly and get themselves back into the top six.

“Nottingham Forest were back to winning ways, and may have one eye on another big game in the FA Cup in a few days. Steve Cooper will want them fully focused here, and that should be enough for a draw.”

Prutton, formerly of Leeds United and Swindon Town, has predicted the two sides to play out a 2-2 draw.

The implications

While a draw wouldn’t do either side any harm, it wouldn’t do an awful lot of good.

Three points for hosts Sheffield United could see them rise as high as 5th place, putting them above Luton Town and QPR. As for Nottingham Forest, they would overtake the Blades and move into 6th place if they pick up a big win on the road.

The tie kicks off at 19:45 tonight and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.