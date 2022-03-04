Bolton Wanderers have confirmed the decision to recall defender Adam Senior from his loan spell with Chorley.

The 20-year-old has found most of his game time away from the University of Bolton Stadium this season.

Senior has spent time out on loan with National League North sides York City and Chorley this campaign, most recently linking up with the latter during the January transfer window.

However, it has now been confirmed that parent club Bolton Wanderers have recalled the defender.

The Trotters have brought Senior back to be with Ian Evatt’s first-team with Gethin Jones being given time off following the passing of his Mother.

Speaking on the decision to bring Senior back from his Chorley loan, Evatt confirmed that the academy graduate will be given an opportunity “at some stage”, saying:

“With Gethin being away we’re a bit light in that area so Adam will come back now for the rest of the season.

“He’s done well again away at Chorley and he will be back with us and will get an opportunity at some stage.”

Senior’s Bolton Wanderers career to date

Although picking up much of his first-team game time away from the club, Senior has experience of playing for Bolton Wanderers.

After making his way through the club’s youth ranks, Senior has played seven times for the club across all competitions, with his most recent outing coming in the 2-1 loss to League One leaders Rotherham United on New Years’ Day earlier this year.

Able to feature as either a right-back or centre-back, Senior made his debut for the club during the 2019/20 season and scored his first goal for the club in an EFL Trophy clash with Shrewsbury Town in October 2020.