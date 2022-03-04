Cardiff City have confirmed academy graduate Isaak Davies has put pen to paper on a new long-term deal with the club.

During the 2021/22 campaign, Davies has successfully made the step up from the youth academy to the senior team.

Across all competitions, the 20-year-old has played 22 times for Cardiff City, chipping in with two goals and three assists while featuring anywhere across the front three. Now, his development has been rewarded with a new long-term contract in South Wales.

As announced on the club’s official website on Thursday evening, Davies has put pen to paper on a new deal with the Bluebirds.

The fresh agreement sees him extend his stay with the club until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Davies’ strong performances since making a breakthrough into the first-team have already made him a popular figure among supporters, and it will be hoped that this new deal will see him remain at the Cardiff City Stadium for years to come as he looks to forge a career for himself in the senior game.

Up next…

With his long-term future secured, Davies’ attention will turn to on-pitch matters.

Cardiff City travel to promotion hopefuls QPR this afternoon, where they will be hoping to capitalise on the Rs’ shaky form of late to pick up a second consecutive win. Steve Morison’s side defeated relegation-threatened Derby County last time out, with Uche Ikpeazu’s late goal putting the Bluebirds up into 18th place and building a healthy 16-point gap to the Championship relegation zone.