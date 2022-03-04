Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has confirmed winger Morgan Rogers has returned to parent club Manchester City.

During the summer transfer window, Bournemouth moved to recruit Rogers on a season-long loan deal.

The move marked a step up in competition for the youngster, giving him the chance to test himself in the Championship following impressive performances in both League One and the Premier League 2.

However, Rogers’ time with the Cherries hasn’t gone quite as hoped. The 19-year-old has made 17 appearances across all competitions, with the vast majority of those outings coming off the bench, and he was omitted from Bournemouth’s 25-man squad in January to make way for new signings.

Now, as quoted by Dorset Live, Parker has confirmed that Rogers has returned to parent club Manchester City for training.

It is said that while Rogers has returned to training with the Premier League club, he is still technically on loan with Bournemouth. Here’s what Parker had to say on the situation:

“He’s gone back to Manchester City.

“He’s gone back there and he’s back in training with them. That is where Morgan is.”

Ideal for all parties?

Rogers wasn’t going to be playing for Bournemouth again after his squad omission, so a return to Manchester City means he can get back to focusing on his development.

However, he won’t be able to play for City yet given that he is still technically on loan with Bournemouth. So while a return to training with Manchester City is better than staying with Bournemouth, the situation is far from ideal.

It remains to be seen what City have planned for Rogers heading into the 2022/23 campaign, but it will be hoped that it pans out better than this season.