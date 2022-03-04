Sheffield United host Nottingham Forest in the Championship this evening.

It’s a match that could have a huge impact of both side’s chances of fighting their way into the Championship’s play-off spots.

Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United side have made a meteoric rise up the table since Slavisa Jokanovic’s departure. Last time out the Blades narrowly away from home against Millwall, however before this they put together an impressive nine game unbeaten run.

As for Nottingham Forest, they have been picking up some impressive wins against Premier League oppositions along the way. Forest have only picked up one loss in their last ten games so they go into the match in good form just like their opposition.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tonight’s game…

James Cheap

“Both sides have been superb since their managerial changes and are both serious contenders for this season’s play-offs. Sheffield United have been superb in defence this season and having the likes of Billy Sharp and Morgan Gibbs-White in attack guarantees goals.

“As for Forest, they’ve been a joy to watch under Cooper this season. The free flowing and high tempo style of football suits their predominantly young side to a tee. It’s a difficult one to predict, but there will certainly be goals.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-2 Nottingham Forest

Ollie Chesters

“With both clubs battling for the last few spots in the play-offs, this will be a really hard fought contest from both teams. Forest come into this game after a good win on Saturday. With winger Brennan Johnson in brilliant form, I think he’ll offer a brilliant attacking threat for Forest.

“Sheffield United’s on loan midfielder Morgan-Gibbs White could cause some threats for Forest but I think they will be well posed for this game. I think the away side will just edge this one, but it will certainly be a close affair.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Nottingham Forest



Adam Lawler

“Since the turn of 2022, these two Football League giants have been revitalised under new managers.

“Cooper’s Forest will look to upset the Steel City side in order to further their own late charge. Forest are in top form in all comps, with the presence to damage Sheffield’s momentum. It’ll be tough but I think Forest will shine through and maybe scrape a win at Bramall Lane.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 1- 2 Nottingham Forest