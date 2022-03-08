Although lulling in recent weeks, Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers have been a formidable force, exceeding all expectations and on a course to finish inside the play-offs and potentially.

A gallery of heroes has risen to the task of delivering the former champions of England to the doorstep of the first division. Ben Brereton Diaz has become a global cult icon with his 20 goals, John Buckley playing with flashy feet and short temper, the ever-present captain Darragh Lenihan and Jan Paul Van Hecke reminding the Rovers faithful the trials and tribulations of falling in love with a loan player.

However, a name many have and will overlook is that of the last member of Mowbray’s stalwart defence – Scott Wharton.

The 24-year-old centre back Scott Wharton is the definition of ‘one of our own’. Born and raised in Blackburn, he started in the academy, and worked his way through the age groups and loan moves to the likes of Bury and Lincoln.

Prior to the 2021/22 season,`Wharton had only registered two championship appearances in the 2016/17 season, which saw Rovers relegated to League One.

Omitted from the match-day squad for first 16 games, Mowbray introduced Wharton to the starting XI for the 3-1 home victory over Sheffield United, seeking to shake-up the team after the horror-show 7-0 loss to Fulham previously.

Since the Sheffield United game, Wharton’s name has become permanently etched onto the team sheet, starting every league game since, playing a whopping 1596 minutes having only been substituted once.

His defensive statistics show 1.2 tackles per games and 4.7 clearances, vital for Blackburn’s counter attacking style. Wharton has yet to score or assist this season, but is always in the box for corners and high pressing plays (WhoScored).

Many Rovers fans buzz over Van Hecke’s aggression and the passion in his play but the same can be said for Wharton, acting as a key motivator to players around him and always playing for the badge, with vigorous enthusiasm.

Though not the most gifted defender and a late bloomer, ultimately, Wharton is proof that consistency is key and the importance of true home-grown talent bringing passion and life into a team.