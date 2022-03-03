Luton Town ‘keeper Harry Isted has labelled Wednesday night’s FA Cup clash with European champions Chelsea as the biggest game of his life.

Since joining Luton Town in the summer of 2017, Isted has only played three times for the club – twice in the EFL Trophy and once in the FA Cup against Premier League giants Chelsea.

The ‘keeper came on in unfortunate circumstances after Jed Steer was forced off on a stretcher, but Isted made good on his chance to impress.

He made a string of really impressive saves to keep the game close. However, Chelsea’s quality eventually shone through as second-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner sent Thomas Tuchel’s men through to the quarter-finals.

Despite the loss, Isted drew high praise for his performance though.

Now, the 24-year-old has delivered his verdict on a memorable night at Kenilworth Road.

As quoted by Luton Today, Isted labelled the game as the biggest of his life so far. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’ve played in the Checkatrade Trophy twice, this is my biggest game ever.

“You do think about scenarios, ‘am I going to get on?’ You paint scenarios in your head, but you’ve just always got to be ready. Luckily I was ready to come on, I felt confident in my ability to come on and settle in well and put in a good performance.

“My mum and dad were in the crowd and my best mate is there, these are the moments you dream of. Doing it in front of my family as well, I’ll go and see my mum and dad after this, my mum’s probably crying.

“They’ve done a lot for me and it’s nice to repay them with a little cameo out there.”

Moving forward…

With Steer picking up an injury and James Shea sidelined last night through a tight hamstring, Isted may well get a long-awaited run in the Luton Town side.

The ‘keeper has had to wait patiently for a chance in Nathan Jones’ starting XI, and his performance against Chelsea will have done his hopes of breaking into the side no harm. Not only that, but it will have shown Jones that he can has confidence in him if Steer and Shea remain out.

Up next for Luton Town is a clash with Middlesbrough.