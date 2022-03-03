Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has compared loan star Jan Paul van Hecke to West Ham United and England legend Bobby Moore.

It was a slow start to life at Blackburn Rovers for Brighton and Hove Albion loanee van Hecke.

The Dutch prodigy arrived while still recovering from a long-term injury, but he has since cemented himself in Mowbray’s starting XI and endeared himself to the Ewood Park faithful with some thoroughly impressive performaces at the heart of defence.

Now, as quoted by the club’s official Twitter page, Blackburn Rovers boss Mowbray has drawn comparisons between van Hecke and an English football icon.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming clash with Fulham, Mowbray moved to heap praise on the Dutchman, comparing him to West Ham United and England legend Moore.

Here’s what he had to say:

🗣️ TM on van Hecke: "I've got to be careful I don't overbuild him as he's not our player. But he looks like Bobby Moore out there sometimes. It's amazing to watch how composed, how calm he can be, yet he has the fire of a warrior in belly."#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/XIU8rL81sp — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) March 3, 2022

High praise for a young star

It doesn’t come much better than being compared to Bobby Moore.

The former defender, who passed away in February 1993, is regarded as one of the best central defenders in the history of the game. Moore was outstanding when it came to reading the game and knowing an attacker’s next move, endearing him to the hearts of all English football fans over the course of his career.

In his time on loan with Blackburn Rovers, van Hecke has become a highly popular player among supporters and at only 21, he will only get better.

If he can maintain his standards and development, van Hecke will become a regular at parent club Brighton and Hove Albion for years to come and could go beyond that.