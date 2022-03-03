Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the addition of 49-year-old coach Steve Eyre to Gary McSheffrey’s backroom team.

Since taking the reigns at the Keepmoat Stadium, McSheffrey has kept Doncaster Rovers in with a fighting chance of staying in League One when it looked as though they were set to be cut adrift in the relegation zone.

The club still sit in 23rd place but have won twice and drawn one of their last four games, leaving them only four points away from safety.

Now, with McSheffrey bidding to guide Doncaster Rovers away from relegation, he has brought in a new coach to his backroom staff.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, 49-year-old coach Eyre has joined Doncaster Rovers’ backroom team, coming in this week. The statement confirms that Eyre has been taking several sessions this week, becoming a “vocal presence” on the training pitch as Rovers bid to fend off relegation to League Two.

Eyre’s experience

Salford-born Eyre brings a wealth of coaching experience with his to Doncaster Rovers.

He started out as manager of Manchester City’s U18s, holding the role for 19 years before departing to become Rochdale boss. It would be the only senior managerial role he has held in his career, eventually departing in December 2011.

Eyre then took charge of Huddersfield Town’s U23s before stepping up to assistant manager of the first-team, working under Chris Powell, Mark Lillis and Mark Robins. He then spent time as assistant manager of Chesterfield and Fleetwood Town and has been out of the game since November 2019.