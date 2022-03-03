Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said defender Ryan Nyambe will only be missing for “one to two weeks” through a knee injury.

Nyambe, 24, was forced off during Blackburn Rovers’ win over QPR last time out, and it was feared that the right-sided ace was set for a six to eight-week spell on the sidelines through injury.

However, speaking ahead of this weekend’s clash with Fulham, Rovers boss Mowbray has moved to ease the fears regarding Nyambe’s injury.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, the Blackburn Rovers man is set to spend only one or two weeks on the sidelines, bringing him in to contention for a return to action before the international break later this month.

Here’s what Mowbray had to say on the Namibian defender:

“He’s walking with much less pain and discomfort.

“It’s awkward to give you a timescale but it’s not six to eight weeks, it’s hopefully one to two weeks.

“That’s where we think we’re at with Ryan. I would suggest if it is not before the international break it will definitely be after that Ryan will be fit and available. I think I said afterwards he’s a lad who’s got a big injury history and had a pain that he’s not felt before it can be a bit of a shock to him.

“He was so unsure what he’d done, yet the scans have shown it’s not too much.”

In the meantime…

Thankfully, Blackburn Rovers are well-stocked on options at right-back/ right wing-back, with winter signing Deyo Zeefuik returning from injury in time to replace Nyambe when called upon against QPR.

Joe Rankin-Costello is also a solid option on the right-hand side, while U23s ace James Brown will have his eye on a first-team breakthrough after extending his contract with the Championship club.

It will be hoped that Nyambe can return to action sooner rather than later as Blackburn Rovers mount a push for promotion this season. However, given his previous injury struggles and with his contract up in the summer, it will be wise to be cautious before bringing him back.

Up next for Blackburn Rovers is a clash with trip down to London to face Fulham, who will be determined to continue their march for the title.