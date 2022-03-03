Hull City chairman Acun Ilicali says the club must honour those who have helped build the history of the club after naming a stand after Chris Chilton.

Hull City have renamed their west stand after their all-time top goal scorer.

Chilton scored 222 goals in 477 appearances for his hometown club between 1960 and 1971.

He passed away in May 2021 at the age of 77 and his legacy with the Tigers is now being honoured at the MKM Stadium.

Ilicali has said, as per the official club website:

“We have started a new era at the football club, but we must always remember to honour the efforts and achievements of those players that have helped to build the history of Hull City.

“Chris Chilton is a true legend and someone who deserves a fitting tribute to the lasting legacy he already has.”

Hull City legend

Chilton played for Church League side Bilton before joining Hull and went on to spend 11 years with the East Yorkshire club.

He formed a partnership up front with Ken Wagstaff and played a key role in the club’s promotion from the third tier in the 1965/66 season.

The former attacker left in 1971 to join Coventry City but later returned to his beloved club as part of their coaching staff after he retired from playing.

There will be a minute’s applause at Hull’s game against West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

Shota Arveladze’s side go into the game on the back of their 3-0 win away at Peterborough United last weekend in what was a big result in terms of their survival hopes.

They are now 19th in the table and are 14 points above the relegation zone with 13 games left of the season to play.

This Saturday will see the return of former boss Steve Bruce and ex-players Jake Livermore and Conor Townsend but the Baggies make the trip up north in dire form.