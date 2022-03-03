Sutton United have loaned Roman Charles-Cook to South Park FC, as announced by their official club website.

Sutton United have given the youngster the green light to head out the exit door for the first time in his career.

Charles-Cook has dropped into non-league to get some experience under his belt.

He has moved to the Isthmian League South Central Division for an initial period of four weeks.

Sutton story so far

Charles-Cook is rising up through the academy at Sutton and is one to watch in their youth set-up. He remains on scholarship terms with the League Two side but will be hoping to land himself a professional contract in the near future.

The defender has been a key player for U’s in the EFL Youth Alliance and FA Youth Cup so far this season and will now look to boost his development by getting some exposure to senior football.

He comes from a footballing family with his three brothers, Regan, Reice and Anthony, playing for Ross County, Bromley and Cray Wanderers respectively these days.

Charles-Cook is temporarily leaving a Sutton side who are in good spirits at the moment under Matt Gray. The London club have had a dream first season in the Football League and are eyeing back-to-back promotions to League One.

They are currently sat in 5th position and are only two points off the top three after their 4-1 win over Scunthorpe United last time out.

The U’s are also one game away from Wembley as they prepare to face Wigan Athletic in the Papa John’s Trophy semi-final next week.