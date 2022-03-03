Plymouth Argyle midfielder Alfie Lewis has suffered a thigh injury and is set to remain out until April, Steven Schumacher has confirmed.

Former West Ham United midfielder Lewis made the switch to Home Park in January, joining after a strong spell in Ireland with St. Pat’s.

However, following his arrival, the 22-year-old has played only twice for Plymouth Argyle, making two substitute appearances. He hasn’t been named in a League One matchday squad since January 25th and now, he has been dealt a blow in his bid to break into Schumacher’s side.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, the Pilgrims boss confirmed that Lewis is set to remain sidelined for the next few weeks through a thigh injury.

Schumacher stated that the Plymouth Argyle man’s injury is nothing major, but comes as a setback after Lewis had begun to get up to speed after a challenging start to life with the club. Here’s what he had to say:

“Alfie Lewis has had a little bit of a thigh problem so he’s going to be missing for a few weeks, which is disappointing.

“He has had a tough time really because he hasn’t been in the squad for the last couple of games with how strong the squad has been. He has been training well and was feeling stronger and fitter, and was getting to grips with everything, and he has had a little bit of a setback.”

Schumacher’s focus…

While Lewis focuses on getting back to full fitness, Schumacher will be determined to get Plymouth Argyle back on track as they fight for a place in League One’s play-off spots this season.

The Pilgrims currently sit in 8th place after losing back-to-back games, leaving them three points away from the top-six but with games in hand on most of the teams above them.

Up next is a clash against Morecambe this weekend, presenting Plymouth Argyle with a good chance to get back to winning ways after losses to Rotherham United and Cambridge United.