Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says Jake Forster-Caskey has returned to full training.

Charlton Athletic’s midfielder is closing in on a long-awaited return to the action.

Forster-Caskey, 27, has missed the whole of this season so far due to an ACL injury he picked up at the back end of the last campaign in a league fixture against Lincoln City.

He has made a significant step on his road to recovery now though and could feature for the U23’s next week.

Jackson has said, as per a report by London News Online:

“Jake is back in full training. Hopefully we’ll look to get him some minutes in the U23s next week and build him up.”

Big boost for Charlton

Charlton have missed Forster-Caskey in the middle of the park this term and getting him back out there will be a big boost going into the final stage of the season.

The former England youth international joined the club back in 2017 having previously played for the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion, Oxford United, MK Dons and Rotherham United.

He has since made 111 appearances for the Addicks in all competitions and has chipped in with 13 goals.

His contract at The Valley is up at the end of June but his side hold an option to extend his stay by another 12 months.

Jackson’s side are back in action this weekend as they take on promotion chasing Sunderland at home. Charlton will be eager to get back to winnings ways after losing their last five matches in the league.

They are currently 16th in the league table and are eight points above the relegation zone with 12 games left.