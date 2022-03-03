Bristol City defender George Tanner is back in training, the Robins have confirmed.

The former Manchester United youngster had managed to nail down a starting spot in Nigel Pearson’s side in the first half of the season before injury cast him to the sidelines.

Tanner hasn’t featured in 2022 yet, with his last appearance coming in the 2-1 loss to QPR on December 30th.

However, a promising update has now emerged on the 22-y/o.

Bristol City posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday evening showing Tanner back in training, being put through his paces out on the grass as he steps up his bid to return to the Robins’ side.

Here’s what they posted:

It will be hoped that Tanner can continue to progress in his recovery in order to play a role in the final months of the season. He has been ruled out through a hamstring injury over the past three months or so, with a range of players featuring on the right in his absence.

A welcome sight

The video of Tanner back on grass will come as a welcome boost for Bristol City.

As mentioned before, a wide range of players have featured on the right-hand side in his absence, including Jay Dasilva, Alex Scott and Sam Bell. The return of a natural right wing-back/ right-back will be great news for Pearson, who is determined to finish this season as strongly as possible.

Bristol City occupy 17th place as it stands, sitting a comfortable 17 points clear of the relegation zone and 14 away from the play-off spots.