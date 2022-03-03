Coventry City have offered loaned-in defender Jake Clarke-Salter a three-year contract with the club, it has been claimed.

Clarke-Salter, 24, linked up with the Sky Blues on loan in the summer transfer window.

Since then, with the exception of an injury absence here and there, the Chelsea loanee has been a mainstay in Mark Robins’ Coventry City side. Across all competitions, Clarke-Salter has played 25 times for the club this season.

Now, it has been claimed that Coventry City have moved to try and secure a long-term deal for the centre-back.

As per Nathan Gissing, reporter for Gianluca Di Marzio, the Championship club have offered Clarke-Salter a three-year deal in a bid to keep him on board. The Carshalton-born ace is also attracting interest from Germany, Belgium and Holland, and a decision is yet to be made over his future.

Jake Clarke Salter's situation.#Coventry City have offered him a 3 year deal. He has interest from England, Germany, Belgium & Holland. JCS has made no decision yet, as he is concentrating on his football at Coventry. Jake’s contract expires with #Chelsea in the summer. pic.twitter.com/8jWITvDVcj — Nathan Gissing (@Nathan_Gissing) March 2, 2022

Gissing states that Clarke-Salter’s deal with Chelsea runs out at the end of the season, meaning that Coventry City could look to swoop for a free transfer deal, Coventry Live has said the Stamford Bridge outfit hold an option for a further 12 months on his contract.

Clarke-Salter’s role at Coventry City

The former Birmingham City and Sunderland loan man has been a big hit with Robins’ men, becoming a key player for the Sky Blues.

The best thing is about Clarke-Salter is that he still has the room and time to get better.

Not afraid of a tackle and also capable on the ball, the former England youth international would be a great permanent signing for the club.