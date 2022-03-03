Blackburn Rovers man Dilan Markanday has admitted it is “devastating” to feel like he can’t help the team after suffering a season-ending injury shortly after his winter arrival.

After joining from Spurs in the January transfer window, Markanday made his debut for Blackburn Rovers in the 2-0 loss to Hull City.

However, the forward suffered a season-ending hamstring injury during the game, bringing an end to his campaign with Blackburn Rovers just as it had started. Now, Markanday has opened up on the feeling of picking up the blow so early on.

As quoted by the club’s official website, the 20-year-old admitted it feels “devastating” to not help the team on the pitch. but vowed to come back stronger from the blow as he bids to forge a career for himself in the senior game.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I wanted to come in, help the team and show the fans what I can do. It’s not gone to plan but it’s happened now and the aim is to get back as quickly and as strong as I can.

“It was obvious at the time that it was something bad. It’s hard to explain the feelings, it’s devastating when you feel like you can’t help the team. You feel quite useless when you’re watching the team, but I’ll be there to support the lads and that’s all I can do at the moment.

“The mental side is probably more difficult than the physical side of the injury. You’re coping with an injury, you’re away from home, but there are so many great people at the club who have been supporting me.

“These obstacles and hurdles are only going to make you stronger and I’m aiming to use it as motivation and fuel to hit the ground running when I return.”

A serious talent

There’s no doubt that Markanday has the ability to become a key player for Blackburn Rovers in the coming years.

His talents were on show with Spurs’ U23 side in the first half of the season, netting 12 goals and laying on five assists in the Premier League 2 before making the move to Ewood Park. He made a senior appearance for Spurs too, featuring in the Europa Conference League.

Able to feature anywhere across the front three or in attacking midfield, Markanday has the skills to entertain supporters and has shown he has the end product to cause havoc for Championship defenders, so it will be hoped that he can put his abilities on show once he returns to full fitness ahead of next season.