Cardiff City are close to agreeing a new contract with young star Isaak Davies, it has been claimed.

Since first emerging in the first-team picture earlier this season, Davies has become a regular for Cardiff City.

The 20-year-old has played 22 times across all competitions this season, chipping in with two goals and three assists while featuring anywhere across the Bluebirds’ front three.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, Cardiff City are looking to tie Davies down to a new contract to secure his long-term future.

The report states that the Bluebirds are closing in on an agreement with the academy graduate as they bid to fend off ‘growing’ interest from the Premier League with a new deal.

Giving youth a chance

This season has seen some of Cardiff City’s academy talents make the step up to the senior side, something that is always pleasant for fans to see at their club.

Davies has been one of the more regular names in the matchday squad alongside Rubin Colwill, while Oliver Denham and Sam Bowen have started to emerge in the senior picture and Mark Harris has further cemented his place in the side.

Morison’s impact

The increased involvement of younger players has coincided with Steve Morison’s step up to the role of first-team manager, initially coming into the position on an interim basis after the departure of Mick McCarthy.

Now though, Morison has been handed the managerial reigns at the Cardiff City on a deal until the end of the 2022/23 season, so it will be hoped that the former U23s boss can help continue the growth of the likes of Davies.

Younger players like Joel Bagan, Tommy Doyle (loan), Cody Drameh (loan) and Mark McGuinness have also been given regular roles this season.