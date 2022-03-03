Manchester United are watching Middlesbrough’s Isaiah Jones, as detailed in a report by 90min.com.

Middlesbrough’s youngster is attracting plenty of high profile interest.

Jones, 22, has burst into their first-team this season and has made 35 appearances in all competitions.

His impressive performances for Chris Wilder’s side are not going unnoticed and 90min.com claim that Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford are also keen, whilst European sides Atletico Madrid, Ajax and RB Leipzig have been credited with an interest too.

Middlesbrough story so far

Middlesbrough swooped to sign Jones back in 2019 after he caught the eye playing in non-league for Tooting & Mitcham United.

He became a regular for Boro’s development side before the Championship outfit loaned him out to Scottish pair St Johnstone and Queen of the South to get some experience under his belt.

Jones returned to the Riverside Stadium last summer and was handed his debut on the opening day of this campaign by former boss Neil Warnock against Fulham away and hasn’t looked back since.

Boro handed him a new bumper contract in November on a deal until 2025 so are under no pressure to cash in on him this summer. However, they may have to bat away interest from elsewhere.

Wilder’s side picked up an impressive win over Spurs in the FA Cup in their last game and are eyeing a place in the play-offs.

They are currently sat in 8th position in the league table and are two points off the top six with 13 games left to play.