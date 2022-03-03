Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has provided the latest update on Conor Washington, Chuks Aneke and Jayden Stockley’s situations, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic are back in action this weekend at home to Sunderland.

Washington, who has been out for the past few matches with a muscle injury, is edging closer to a return to action.

However, Aneke’s injury is more severe and he is out for longer than his striking counterpart.

Jackson has said:

“Conor is definitely getting closer to fitness. I would expect to have him back pretty soon. If he’s not available this weekend then hopefully he’ll get back training next week and have some involvement against Accrington.

“Chuks is a little bit further down the line. He’s progressing well but it is a bit more of a significant injury and is going to take a bit longer.”

Stockley made his long awaited return to the action last time out against Sheffield Wednesday and his manager has hinted he could start against the Black Cats on Saturday:

“He came through (the last match) fine and has had a good week of training. I think he’s in a position where he could now [start].”

Charlton need them back

Charlton have lost their last five matches on the spin and are in need of some results to avoid getting sucked into any trouble. They still remain eight points above the drop zone and getting some key players from injury will be a big boost.

Stockley is their top scorer this term on 14 goals and has been missed over the past couple of months whilst he has been out.

Washington’s spell on the sidelines has also been a blow as he has himself chipped in with nine goals this season as he looks to beat his tally of 11 from the last campaign. He is out of contract this summer and the club have a big decision to make on his long-term future.

Sunderland make the trip to London this weekend in confident mood after beating 2nd place Wigan Athletic 3-0 last time out to give Alex Neil his first win in charge.