Nottingham Forest come into Friday night’s game against Sheffield United on the back of a four-game unbeaten streak.

A win for Nottingham Forest will see them go above their opponents and one point off 6th placed Luton Town.

Steve Cooper has restored the hope around the City Ground that a return to the Premier League may be on the horizon.

Their opponent, Sheffield United, will be a tricky outfit to beat. Sitting in 7th at the minute, they are hoping for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest team news

Nottingham Forest will be without left wing-back Max Lowe who is ineligible to play against Sheffield United as they are his parent squad. Lowe will be a big miss for Nottingham Forest.

They will also be without striker Lewis Grabban who isn’t expected back before the international break. While defender Loic Mbe Soh is also a doubt after being out injured for several months.

Predicted XI

Horvath (GK)

Worrall

Cook

McKenna

Spence

Yates

Garner

Colback

Johnson

Davis

Zinckernagel

Start of the push?

A win against Sheffield United would make a big statement to other teams in the hunt for a play-off spot. Building momentum now is crucial for Cooper’s side.

Often see that teams who finish in 6th place do well in the play-offs because they are coming into it off the high of securing the last spot, and that could yet be the case with Nottingham Forest this season.

Bramall Lane is a tough place to go for any away team. Cooper will need his side to be at their best to silence the Sheffield United fans and take three points back to Nottingham.