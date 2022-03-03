Millwall duo Mason Bennett and Shaun Hutchinson will not be out for as long as initially feared after both came off during the win over Sheffield United.

On the whole, it was a successful day at the office when Millwall defeated Sheffield United last Saturday.

However, it wasn’t all good news, with Bennett and Hutchinson both forced off through injury. But now, Lions boss Rowett has revealed that the injuries to the duo are not as bad as first feared.

As quoted by the South London Press, Rowett confirmed that Bennett is set to be out for “a week to 10 days”, while Hutchinson is poised to remain out for two to three weeks as a “best-case scenario”.

One worry for Millwall is illness though. Rowett revealed that only nine players were in training the other day, saying:

“But to add insult to injury we’ve had a couple ill this week.

“There must be something going around. I’m hoping it’s not an issue by the weekend. We only had nine training the other day, almost back to Covid times. We’ll look a lot better if we can get through the next couple of weeks.

“People have to keep going and I hope they can.”

Rowett went on to confirm that 19-year-old Nana Boateng is set for a month on the sidelines through an ankle injury.

Looking ahead…

It isn’t a great time for injury and illness to hit Millwall, with a busy run of fixtures coming up.

The Lions face Reading away from home this weekend before making the long journey up to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night. Then, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town visit The Den within a matter of days of each other before rounding out the busy run with a trip to Stoke City on March 19th.

Millwall’s form will have a big impact on whether or not they can maintain their place as outsiders for the play-offs.

As it stands, Rowett’s men sit in 11th place, five points away from the top-six.