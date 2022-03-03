Barnsley defender Aapo Halme says “everything is fine” despite going down injured playing for the Under-23s.

Barnsley gave the centre-back some minutes for the development squad against Coventry City on Tuesday.

Halme, 23, has had his injury problems this season and has made seven appearances in all competitions, five of which have come in the league.

His last game for Poya Asbaghi’s side was in January against Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup.

Halme suffered a knock playing for the Under-23s but has said he’s fine, as per the official club website:

“I just got a stud on my knee. It was painful for a minute but then it was okay, so everything is fine!”

Barnsley doing well

Barnsley are in decent form under Asbaghi at the moment and have their sights set on escaping the relegation zone.

They are 22nd in the league table and are six points from safety with a game in hand on Reading above them.

The Tykes have won three out of their last four games and go into this weekend’s important game against Derby County in very confident mood.

Wayne Rooney’s side sit two points behind them and have played two more games.

Halme is fit and ready to play for them if needed but is facing a battle to get into the side at the moment.

He moved to Oakwell back in 2019 from Leeds United and played 34 times during his first season at the club but his game time has since dried up.

Prior to his move to England, he had caught the eye playing in Finland with the likes of FC Honka, Klubi 04 and HJK Helsinki.