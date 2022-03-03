Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has a fully fit squad to pick from as the Terriers prepare for a busy run of fixtures.

Carlos Corberan will be determined to maintain the Terriers’ strong run of form as they bid to make a return to Premier League football.

Huddersfield Town are 17 games undefeated across all competitions and currently occupy 3rd spot in the Championship table, and their squad will be stretched wide over the course of the next couple of weeks. However, the Terriers should have the options available to cover all bases.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, the Huddersfield Town boss has confirmed that he expects to have his full squad available for Friday’s Championship clash with Peterborough United.

Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin has returned to full fitness, as has Spanish ace Pipa, meaning that there will be a full squad to pick from.

Here’s what Corberan had to say:

“We expect to have all our squad ready for tomorrow.