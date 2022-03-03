Wigan Athletic striker Charlie Wyke has said he is aiming to be fully fit for pre-season after a lengthy lay-off.

The former Sunderland and Bradford City striker has been sidelined for much of the season after suffering a cardiac arrest back in November.

Since then, Wyke has been going through rehabilitation and has continued to work with Wigan Athletic’s medical staff and an independent cardiologist.

The 29-year-old has now moved to provide supporters with an update on his recovery.

In a statement issued on the club’s official website, Wyke revealed that he is set to undergo a medical procedure in the coming weeks and will then undergo a period of rest before working to build up his fitness.

Wyke says he aims to be fully fit for pre-season, stating:

“In the next couple of weeks, I will undergo a planned medical procedure which requires a period of rest before I can restart training towards full fitness again.

“This does effectively rule out a return to playing this season, though it keeps me on target to hit my goal of being fully fit to start pre-season with the squad.

“The last thing for me to say is that I wish the lads, the staff and supporters the very best for the rest of the season and thank you for your continued support and well wishes.”

Wyke also said he is in a good place both physically and mentally after the incident, adding that he was inspired to see Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen feature for Brentford after his cardiac arrest suffered at last summer’s European Championships.

A welcome update

The news of Wyke’s progressing recovery and his aims for a summer return will come as music to the ears of Wigan Athletic supporters and football fans up and down the country.

Wyke has proven to be a dangerous striker in the Football League before, enjoying prolific stints with Sunderland, Carlisle United and Bradford City, and it will be hoped that he can get back to his best one day.

In the meantime, Wigan Athletic are looking to maintain their push for a return to the Championship. Leam Richardson’s side sit in 2nd place as it stands, three points ahead of MK Dons and seven points behind Rotherham United with two games in hand on both.