Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom says he is hoping George Baldock will be fit for tomorrow night.

Sheffield United are back in action on Friday night against Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane.

Baldock, 28, has been carrying a knock over recent weeks but has been playing through it.

He has played the past three games for the Blades against Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers and Millwall and his side are monitoring his situation.

Heckingbottom has said, as per a report by the Sheffield Star: “We are not being overly cautious with him, we just want to give him the chance to play. We want him fit and available, hopefully he will be ok.”

He also said they are managing the fitness of midfielder Conor Hourihane too after he went off in the last game.

Sheffield United season so far

Baldock has been a consistent performer for Sheffield United again this season and has made 20 appearances in all competitions so far, chipping in with a single goal and two assists.

The full-back is now in his fifth year with the South Yorkshire outfit having previously played for MK Dons.

Heckingbottom’s side have been in decent form recently despite their 1-0 loss to Millwall last time out. They are well in the race for a place in the play-offs and are currently sat in 7th place, a point outside the top six with 13 games left to play.

Sheffield United play a Nottingham Forest side tomorrow who are two points behind them in the table and have promotion aspirations of their own.

Steve Cooper’s side haven’t been in the best of form recently though and have won just once in their past five matches.