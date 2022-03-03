Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Stephen Henderson is out with a calf injury, as detailed in a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic’s second choice ‘keeper is currently sidelined.

Henderson, 33, hasn’t been in the squad since the game against Wigan Athletic on 12th February with youngster Nathan Harness taking his place on the bench for clashes against Oxford United, MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday.

It is yet to be known how long he will be out for at this stage.

Charlton spell so far

Charlton swooped to sign the experienced stopper last summer following his departure from Crystal Palace at the end of the last season.

Henderson had a spell at The Valley from 2014 to 2016 and was brought back for a second spell to provide competition and back up to Craig MacGillivray.

He has played five games in all competitions for the Addicks this season, two of which have come in the league.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international is a useful player to have in and around the dressing room and has racked up over 200 appearances in his career to date, having previously also had spells in the past at Aston Villa, Bristol City, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Portsmouth.

Johnnie Jackson’s side have lost their last five games on the spin and are only eight points above the bottom four now.

They will be hoping they aren’t dragged into any potential trouble over the next couple of weeks. Next up for the London club is a home game against Sunderland this weekend.