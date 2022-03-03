Swindon Town boss Ben Garner says they are in talks with players who are out of contract this summer.

Swindon Town have a number of players who see their deals expire at the end of the season.

However, they remain in ‘ongoing’ discussions about the future of certain individuals.

The Robins have recently tied up new deals for the likes of Ellis Iandolo, Lewis Ward, Ben Gladwin, and Harry McKirdy and more agreements could follow suit.

Garner has said, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser:

“Those conversations [regarding contracts] remain ongoing all the time.

“It’s made that little bit more complicated by the embargo, but all being well, we will come out of that at the end of the season and then it changes our situation and the parameters that we’re working within.

“They are conversations that are always ongoing between Ben Chorley and I. We’re always looking forward.”

Swindon contract latest

Swindon risk losing the likes of Jonny Williams, Jack Payne, Dion Conroy and Louis Reed this summer for free if they can’t agree new deals with them.

Securing a new contract for McKirdy was an inspired bit of business as he has been a real hit since his summer switch from Port Vale, firing 15 goals in all competitions to date.

The Wiltshire club are currently eyeing a place in the League Two play-offs and are sat in 8th position, a point outside the top seven with 13 games left of the season.

They won three games in a row against Scunthorpe United, Carlisle United and Walsall before they were beaten 2-1 at home by Salford City last time out.

Swindon haven’t had a midweek game this week so will be hoping they are fresh for their clash against Mark Hughes’ Bradford City at Valley Parade on Saturday.

Despite not knowing what league they will be playing in next term, the Robins are still keeping a close eye on the contract situations of their players.