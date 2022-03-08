Blackpool all but securing safety in the Championship has been down to Neil Critchley getting all of his players to pull in the same direction.

The Tangerines sit in 14th, 24 points off the relegation zone and only one point behind West Brom. Players like Josh Bowler, Marvin Ekpiteta and Shayne Lavery take the headlines, but one player has gone under the radar.

Super Gary Madine has scored seven times this season, as many as Jerry Yates and only one behind Lavery. He is on track for his second best season in terms of goals, after his previous 18 goals in the promotion-winning campaign at Sheffield Wednesday. However, it’s not just his goal-scoring that makes him such a valuable asset.

The English striker is dominant in the air winning 6.4 aerial duels per match (WhoScored). This is not only the highest in the squad but it’s significantly higher than both Lavery (1.2) and Yates’ (0.9) stats. This gives Critchley a different kind of forward in Madine, allowing for more tactical flexibility or he can be brought on just to change the game.

Madine will also chip in for the side by dropping deep and helping out with build-up play, highlighted by his 19.1 passes a match. This is near twice as many as Yates on 9.9 and close to three times as many as Lavery’s 6.5.

The 31-year-old may not have joined under Critchley, but they do seem to have found a good match with each other. His best form at Blackpool has come under the former Liverpool U23s manager, and this season epitomises that.

Madine doesn’t get mentioned as one of Blackpool’s most crucial players but without him, this Blackpool side wouldn’t click the same.