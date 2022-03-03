Blackburn Rovers’ loaned-out defender Hayden Carter has admitted he would be open to extending his temporary stay with Portsmouth, though stated he will have to see how the situation pans out when he returns to Ewood Park.

The 22-year-old defender has been a big hit since linking up with Portsmouth in the January transfer window.

Carter left Blackburn Rovers on a temporary basis after falling down the pecking order in Tony Mowbray’s squad and since, he has nailed down a starting spot under Danny Cowley. The youngster has played nine times for Pompey, netting his first goal for the club in stunning fashion as they defeated Oxford United on Tuesday night.

The Blackburn Rovers loanee’s form has led to clamour among Portsmouth fans for a longer-term deal.

Now, Carter has admitted he would be interested in returning to Fratton Park next season.

As quoted by The News, the Portsmouth loan ace has insisted that while his main focus is on seeing out the season as strongly as possible, he is open to extending his stay. He said:

“I’m under contract at Blackburn for another two-and-a-half years.

“So I’m just here and focussing on the next 13 games and doing the best I can for Portsmouth. Yes I would (be interested in another loan), but I guess we just have to see when I go back to Blackburn.