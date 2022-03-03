Swansea City boss Russell Martin has expressed his delight as striker Michael Obafemi looks to have settled in at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Last summer, Swansea City recruited striker Obafemi from Southampton on a permanent basis.

The Irishman didn’t quite hit the ground running like the Swans would have hoped he would, and he was left out of the squad against Bournemouth back in November as manager Martin urged him to improve his professionalism.

Obafemi has since played a part in all but one Championship game since December 4th, and netted in recent wins over Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City last month. Now, the 21-year-old has drawn high praise from Swansea City boss Martin.

As quoted by the Irish Independent, Martin has said it looks as though Obafemi has finally settled in his new surroundings, labelling the promising forward as a “great boy” who is “really popular” among the squad.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I said all the way along that he is a great kid.

“He just needed a bit of help settling in. Everyone settles in at different rates. He is adapting to a different situation from somewhere he was very comfortable. He has come here where the demands are different to what he is used to in terms of style and training.

“He is a young man who is finding his way in the game and he has been brilliant.

“The last couple of months I think the penny has dropped and he has worked really hard. He is a really popular member of the group and with the staff as well. He is a great boy who just needs a bit of help still.”

The competition for a starting spot

For much of the season, Martin has been deploying only one striker, and Dutchman Joel Piroe has held down the starting spot for the majority of games.

However, in recent weeks, both Obafemi and Piroe have been starting.

It is a change that has meant Korey Smith has seen more limited game time and it awaits to be seen if Martin persists with the two as the season progresses.

Both relegation or the play-offs are out of the question for Swansea City now, so the focus will be on finishing the season as strongly as possible before building for the 2022/23 campaign in the summer transfer window.