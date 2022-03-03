Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter has refused to be drawn into transfer speculation amid links to both Brentford and West Ham.

Lewis-Potter, 21, has become a target of Premier League clubs’ after another standout season with Hull City.

The attacker broke through into the first-team under Grant McCann in League One last season, scoring 13 goals and grabbing five assists in 43 league outings.

And this season he’s so far scored eight and assisted three, grabbing himself a brace in the 3-0 over McCann’s Peterborough United last time out.

Both Brentford and more recently West Ham have been linked with Lewis-Potter. But speaking to Hull Live, the youngster said of the speculation:

“I play for Hull City and that’s all I’m going to concentrate on. It’s about helping the team and we need to push higher up the table, and I think we’ve got the players to do that, so we need to start putting performances together.”

Hull City appointed Shota Arveladze soon after their takeover went through earlier in the year. They’ve since experience some patchy form having gone six games without a win before thumping Peterborough United 3-0 last time out, with the three points giving them a 14-point cushion to the bottom three.