Preston North End defender Bambo Diaby is in contention for a start against Bournemouth this weekend amid a shortage of centre-back options.

After serving a suspension through sports court over the past two years, Diaby made his return to Championship action last weekend.

The former Barnsley defender featured in the closing stages of Preston North End’s 1-1 draw with Coventry City, making his first appearance in the second-tier since January 2020.

Now, it seems Diaby is closing in on a return to the starting XI.

As per a report from the Lancashire Post, Diaby may be called into Ryan Lowe’s side amid a suspension for Liam Lindsay and a hip problem for Patrick Bauer. Diaby was set to feature in a reserves fixture against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday, but he was left out.

Lowe’s centre-back options…

The respective absences of Lindsay and Bauer have opened the door for Diaby to come into the starting XI alongside Sepp van den Berg and Andrew Hughes, who started as Lowe’s back three in the draw with Coventry City at the weekend.

Josh Earl has shown he is capable of filling in at centre-back before, but Lowe has persisted with the academy graduate on the left-hand side, deploying him as a wing-back.

Outside of the absent duo and the aforementioned van den Berg and Hughes though, Diaby will be the leading contender to come into the side. It may well be a big ask for the defender to deal with a dangerous Bournemouth so early into his return to action, but Lowe may not have much choice.