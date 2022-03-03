Luton Town lost 3-2 at home to Chelsea in the FA Cup last night, in what was a spirited performance from the Hatters.

Nathan Jones’ Luton Town gave an incredible account of themselves against Chelsea last night.

They took the lead twice in the game and went into half-time 2-1 in front, but for second half goals from Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku handing Chelsea the eventual 3-2 win.

Despite the defeat, there were plenty of positives to take from the performance, and one of those positives was the performance of Luke Berry.

A Berry good performance…

The 29-year-old returned to the starting XI after missing the previous six fixtures through injury. But despite going into a game against the world and European champions lacking match fitness, Berry put in a competent performance that went somewhat under the radar.

On a night where Luton Town had only 24% of possession, Berry managed 11 passes in the game with two of them being key passes (as per WhoScored) – Berry also provided the assist for Reece Burke’s opener.

Berry’s presence and level-head in the middle helped Luton Town switch from defence to attack in the blink of an eye, with his defensive stats also helping to keep Chelsea at bay for much of the encounter.

He recorded one tackle, one interception and one clearance in the game, making for a very well-rounded performance from the Englishman who is now in his fifth season with Luton Town.

Berry has scored four in 10 league outings for Luton Town this season. Now that he’s back from injury and looking good, Jones will be praying that he can maintain fitness and prove to be the important player for Luton Town that he was last night.

Up next for Town is a trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday.