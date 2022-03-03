Bradford City are not pursuing a move for free agent striker Jay Bothroyd, as detailed in a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

Bradford City have been linked with a surprise swoop for the former Premier League man following the appointment of Mark Hughes as manager.

However, there is nothing in the speculation and the once-capped England international won’t be making the move to Valley Parade anytime soon.

He has even taken to Twitter himself to pour cold water on the rumours (see tweet below):

Not true, fake news … sorry. I’m sure mark hughes will take the club forward though. https://t.co/DfHUwd1eHj — Jay bothroyd (@jaybothroyd) February 28, 2022

Bothroyd’s career to date

Bothroyd has had an impressive career to date and has scored 175 goals in 600 games in all competitions.

He started out at Coventry City and burst into their side as a youngster before Perguia lured him to Serie A back in 2003.

The now 39-year-old returned to England after just 12 months abroad and embarked on stints at Blackburn Rovers, Charlton Athletic, Wolves, Cardiff City, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday.

He arguably had his best spell at Cardiff and spent three years with the Welsh outfit, firing 45 goals in 133 matches.

Bothroyd left England in 2014 and has since played in Thailand for Muangthong United and in Japan with Júbilo Iwata and Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo but is now a free agent.

Bradford are gearing up for a new chapter under Hughes and he was chosen as the man to replace Derek Adams last week in a surprise move.

He lost his first game at the helm 2-0 at home to Mansfield Town last weekend and will be eager to get his first win against Swindon Town on Saturday.