Salford City have played Stockport County in a behind-closed-doors friendly this week, as per the non-league side.

Salford City took on their fellow North West side earlier this week as they didn’t have a mid-week fixture.

The Ammies ended up winning 2-1 against the National League table toppers.

Stockport’s official Twitter account revealed the scoreline yesterday (see tweet below):

County took on a strong Salford City side in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Carrington yesterday afternoon. The visitors won a tight game 2-1 in the end, with Connor Jennings on the scoresheet for County

Run out for Salford

Based on the photos posted by the Hatters, it appears Gary Bowyer gave some minutes to Ryan Watson, Matt Smith, Conor McAleny and Theo Vassell, despite them all featuring last weekend in the 2-1 away win at Swindon Town.

Salford are currently 11th in the League Two table and are six points outside the play-offs with 13 games left to play.

They aren’t in bad form at the moment as they look to make a late push for the top seven and are unbeaten in their last four matches, also just losing once in their past six.

Stockport will have been a good test for the Ammies and they are currently eyeing promotion to the Football League. The Hatters played their midfielder Antoni Sarcevic, who has actually been a target for Salford in the past.

He made the move to Edgeley Park earlier this season from League One side Bolton Wanderers and has helped his team rise to the top of the National League table under Dave Challinor.

Bowyer’s men are back in action this weekend at home to top of the table Forest Green Rovers before a trip to Exeter City the week after.