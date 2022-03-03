Wycombe Wanderers youngster Connor Parsons has extended his loan deal at Bromley, as announced by the non-league side.

Wycombe Wanderers have let the midfielder stay with the National League outfit until the end of the season.

Parsons, 21, will now return to his parent club in the summer.

He was given the green light to join Andy Woodman’s side in February on an initial one-month loan deal and has done enough to warrant them wanting to keep him.

Wycombe career to date

Parsons started his career at Norwich City and rose up through the academy of the East Anglian club. However, despite being a regular for the Canaries at youth levels, he never made a senior appearance and left back in 2019.

He had spells in non-league at Norwich United and Lowestoft Town before moving to Iceland for spells at UMF Tindastóll and Dalvík/Reynir.

Wycombe lured him back to England last summer and handed him a contract in August. He has made three appearances for Gareth Ainsworth’s side so far this season, all of which have come in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The Chairboys gave him the green light to join Notts County on loan earlier in this campaign and he played three times before heading back to Adams Park.

Parsons has since switched to Bromley and will be staying there for the next couple of months now to carry on getting some experience. The Ravens are 8th in the table right now and are outside the play-offs by a single point.